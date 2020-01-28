Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $829.61.

NYSE CMG traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $877.82. 350,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,002. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $519.09 and a 12 month high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $849.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $812.28.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

