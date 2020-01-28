Choate Investment Advisors Buys 7,704 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

