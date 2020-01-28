Choate Investment Advisors Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,922 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 60.14% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IDLB opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.