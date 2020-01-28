Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,356 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

