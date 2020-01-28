Choate Investment Advisors Has $40.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

