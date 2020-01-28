Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.02 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

