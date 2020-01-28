Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

