Choate Investment Advisors Has $81.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 13.73% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $81,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,491,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 127.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 110,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 460.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

