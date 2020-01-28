Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.