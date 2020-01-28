Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3499 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.