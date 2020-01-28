Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 240,276 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 3.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $162,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.