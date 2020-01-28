Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in General Electric by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 398,868 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

