Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

