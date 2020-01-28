Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,797 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.