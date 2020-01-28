Choate Investment Advisors Sells 4,817 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $145.69 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

