Chromia Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $687,752.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,101,573 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

