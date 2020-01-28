Chubb (CB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.01. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

