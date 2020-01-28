Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of CHT opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

