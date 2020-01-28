Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to Buy by Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

NYSE CHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

