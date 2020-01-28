Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 729,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.