Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. 1,853,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,458,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

