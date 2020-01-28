Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $199.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.