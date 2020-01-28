Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,070. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.