CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16, RTT News reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

