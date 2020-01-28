Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Citizens Financial Group worth $57,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,124,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,924 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

