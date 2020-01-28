Civic (CVC) Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, Poloniex, GOPAX, Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Radar Relay, OKEx, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

