Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

