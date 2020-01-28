Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,696.00 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012998 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00096280 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000899 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,403,603 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

