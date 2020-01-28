Civitas Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $116,347.00 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 584.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021331 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00119903 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,402,683 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.