CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of CKX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

