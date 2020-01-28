Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 119,054 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,054 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 20.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

