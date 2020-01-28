Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,027 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of J2 Global worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

JCOM opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

