Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 36,006 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of UDR worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

