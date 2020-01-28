Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 474,121 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,538.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,121 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

