Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

