Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 519.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $210,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

