Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.3% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Southern worth $63,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.