Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.