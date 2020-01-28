Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 724.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,092 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Grand Canyon Education worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 53.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

