Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of Integer worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Integer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

ITGR stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

