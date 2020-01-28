Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.93 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,168 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Essent Group worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,412. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

