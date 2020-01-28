Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $31.69 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.16 and a 200-day moving average of $248.85. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $158.99 and a one year high of $316.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,588,069. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

