Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

