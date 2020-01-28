Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $42.05 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 84,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.