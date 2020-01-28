Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $55.81 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day moving average is $385.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $434.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

