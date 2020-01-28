Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $78.49 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,254 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 1.6% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Manulife Financial worth $78,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

