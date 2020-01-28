Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $69,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.

AXP opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

