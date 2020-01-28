Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Icon worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

