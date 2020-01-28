Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 23,185 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

