Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $35,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

